Community gathers for Memorial Day service in Medina

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents gathered Monday morning for an annual Memorial Day service in Medina.

Those in attendance met outside the civic center to remember those who gave their lives for our country.

Veterans at the service said they appreciate everyone coming up and thanking them for their service, but they say today isn’t about them.

“This is for the people who died preserving our rights and other people’s lives, so it’s not for me at all today,” veteran Ray Roberts said.

They ended the service with the playing of “Taps” and lowering the flag to half staff.

