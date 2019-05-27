Early voting to begin for runoff mayoral election

JACKSON, Tenn–Madison-County voters will hit the polls once again to pick a new mayor for the Hub City.

There’s only 2 signs left posted around Jackson and that’s no coincidence.

The runoff election will be between Scott Conger and Dr. Jerry Woods as the top two candidates with the most votes.

In the first election, Conger received 34% of the votes while Woods received 27%.

Kim Buckley, an administrator for elections of Madison-County, gives voter’s information on how to be ready for early voting.

“Anyone who is a registered voter in the city of Jackson is eligible to vote in the city of Jackson,” said Buckley.

The only location community members can vote early is at the Madison-County Agriculture Complex on North Parkway.

“Our hours are 9 a.m-4p.m each week day, and from 9 a.m-12p.m each Saturday,” said Buckley.

“If you need to update your address if you moved, since the last time you’ve voted, you can actually go online, our website is madisonelections.com,” said Buckley.

Early voting begins Wednesday May 29th through June 13th. Photo identification is required.