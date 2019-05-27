Hair gel recall information

The Village Company has announced a recall of La Bella Extreme Sport hair styling gel.

The gel reportedly has a bacterial contamination that could pose a danger to your health.

So far, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to this recall.

The styling gel was sold in 22-ounce bottles at several retail stores nationwide, including Kroger and Target.

If you have this product, you are urged to stop using it and contact The Village Company for a replacement or refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company via their recall hotline at 612-268-2225 from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starting Tuesday, May 28, consumers may contact customer service at 1-800-699-6852 weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Consumers may also contact the company via email at LaBellaExtremeSport@TheVillageCompany.com.