Henderson holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Veterans and others in the community gather to remember military service members.

“It’s important to remember those we’ve lost because they’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice in making our country free,” American Legion Post Commander Chris Dunbar said.

Communities across the country are pausing Monday to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Memorial Day, to honor fallen soldiers, means something different to everyone,” Dunbar said. “Those of us that have served, have lost people, it means a lot more. It’s a good day that’s dedicated and set aside to put in remembrance as well as the days of the lost.”

Chaplain and veteran Terry Bell says Memorial Day is about remembering those sacrifices.

“It’s important that we not just remember them but that we honor their sacrifice by going forth from here and living lives that are honorable and decent and enjoy those freedoms to their fullest,” Bell said. “Also of course to love their families and those who were left behind, and to comfort them and to just do all that we can to let them know how much we appreciate them and their sacrifice as well and to be there for them.”

Bell says the sacrifices of the men and women are so that we can have a country with liberties and respect for human freedoms.