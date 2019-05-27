Man faces murder charge in stabbing death of UT Martin student

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a University of Tennessee Martin student at an Obion County home.

Tony Mosley, 31, of Union City has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 11 stabbing death of 20-year-old Decora Alexander, according to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Mosley was arrested Sunday afternoon in Memphis on a probation violation charge and transported to the Obion County Jail.

Alexander, of South Fulton, was found stabbed to death in Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane in Obion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Mosley is awaiting arraignment on both charges.