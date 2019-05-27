Medina Memorial Day service fulfills promise

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local town came together Monday to thank and remember the men and women who have fought and died for our country.

“Several years ago, we made a promise to have the service for the veterans and people that died,” Rodney Allen, a veteran, said.

But the annual Memorial Day service in Medina is so much more than that.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Ray Roberts, a veteran, said about the service. “We need to be here to honor those people.”

Community members gathered outside of the Medina Civic Center for the service. Boy Scouts raised the flag, and the national anthem was played.

“If it wasn’t for all the people that gave their time and their lives, we wouldn’t have the democracy we have today, and we’d be in bad shape, all of us,” Allen said.

Veterans in Medina say they hope the families of the men and women who lost their lives know they’re thankful for everything they’ve given.

“Their relatives are still around, and we need to preserve this, to keep this going, so that those people will realize we really do appreciate what has been given,” Allen said.

But the day isn’t just about those who served years ago.

“All these people that are in Iraq and Afghanistan and all these other places, when they come home, they need to be treated with respect,” Roberts said.

They finished the service with the playing of “Taps” and lowering the flag to half staff.

“Everybody needs to thank a veteran,” Allen said. “If you see one or know one’s family that gave their life, and tell them thank you.”