More Heat And Humidity Today

Weather Update: Monday May 27 —

Another hot and humid day on the way for West Tennessee. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s and then upper 80s through noon, and into the low 90s. There is a small, very small chance of some isolated storms this afternoon. Best chance will be again in northwest Tennessee much like yesterday afternoon. This is where the northern periphery of the primary ridge is located. In addition there are leftover boundaries from yesterday’s convection to the north. Main threats with any storms will be brief heavy rain, and thunder/lightning. The main story today will remain the heat though. Heat Index may feel like we are in the mid 90s at times.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv