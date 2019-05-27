Shiloh National Military Park celebrates Memorial Day

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hundreds of people gathered Monday at the Shiloh National Cemetery to show their respects for those who have fought for our country.

“This service is one of the oldest services in West Tennessee,” said Dale Wilkerson, superintendent at Shiloh National Military Park. “It’s over a hundred years old, and we have been doing it every year since then. Here at Shiloh Military, we have almost 4,000 burials, all of which of people who have died to give us the freedom we have today.”

Wilkerson says Memorial Day is a way to help us remember those who have died for our freedom.

“It’s important we continue the Memorial Day tradition, because we need everyone to understand that our freedom is not free, that people today are earning this prize, and this is really our way of honoring them for the service they have given and continued to give,” Wilkerson said.

Some in attendance who traveled from out of state say they are paying their respects for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s one of those things that if you think about all these men that died and all the military cemeteries, you know it’s very emotional, and it means a lot to me,” attendee Thomas Gilman said.