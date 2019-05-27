Teen boy drowns in Beech Lake on Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–EMA Director Drew Cook says an 18-year-old male drowned near the swimming area at Beech Lake on Memorial Day.

Crews from Henderson County, Rescue Squad, West Tennessee Dive, Lexington Fire Department, Lexington Police Department, worked to try and locate the victim Monday night around 7.

Cook says all public access has been closed and all boat traffic is being directed by responders on the water. Cook is asking for everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

