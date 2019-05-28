Beech Lake drowning urges local officials to emphasize water safety tips

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–One day after authorities said an 18-year-old drowned in Beech Lake and water safety officials are still trying to keep swimmers safe.



Keith Wish, Director of the Beach River and Watershed Development Authority said he had to remind more swimmers Tuesday of the dangers of a lake.

“They need to swim in the swimming area, not all around the lake, it means caution, it means you have to take precaution out there because it is a lake,” Wish said. “This isn’t like a chlorine pool, where you can see the bottom.”

Eric Robertson, a West Tennessee diver who was at the scene Monday night said lakes are unpredictable.

“Well in lakes, you’re working with limited visibility water, so it’s always hard to see where you’re placing your feet,” said Robertson. “So you never know if you’re going to walk into a deeper area or not.

Beech Lake specifically has key areas that are deeper than others since the swimming areas have been remodeled this year.

“On the left hand side, we’ve got a shallower area for the younger kids, and on the right side, it gets deeper for the people that can swim,” Wish said.

Wish said regardless, the responsibility for safety lies on everyone.

“Just really be responsible for the safety of everybody, just not their child, but everybody,” said Wish.

The identity of the 18-year-old who drowned at Beech Lake has not yet been released.