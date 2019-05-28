Chance for Scattered Thunderstorms Midweek

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Tuesday, May 28th

For the fourth day in a row, temperatures warmed up to the lower 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies overhead. There have been a few pop-up showers in the area this afternoon – some producing locally heavy rainfall. There’s a more likely chance for rain midweek with a cold front coming into the area.

TONIGHT

After sunset, partly cloudy skies will continue before clearer skies return toward Wednesday morning. It’ll remain breezy overnight with winds from the south-southwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 70s by sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Expect more of today’s weather again tomorrow! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s during the afternoon but we could see the daytime heating halted if showers and thunderstorms develop farther west than currently expected. There’s a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow – especially over northwest Tennessee where there’s a marginal risk for severe weather. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast showing where those storms will be and when, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

