Children’s sleep sack recall information

Gildan Activewear has announced a recall of children’s sleep sacks that failed to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The products were sold in sizes ranging from 6 to 12 months.

If you have one of these sleep sacks, you should not use it on your child and contact American Apparel for a full refund or replacement.

You can contact American Apparel toll-free at 833-222-7760 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at service@americanapparel.com with Product Recall as the email subject, or by visiting www.americanapparel.com and clicking on the Product Recall link located at the bottom of the page for more information.