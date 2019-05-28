Community relieved as missing child found safe in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — After searching for nearly four hours, a rescue effort Tuesday has a happy ending as 2-year-old Levi Northcott was found alive.

“We were relieved, very relieved, happy, thankful — very thankful,” his grandmother, Christy Pierson, said.

The toddler was reported missing around 9:30 a.m., and the family says he had been gone for about 30 minutes before that. Chester County Sheriff Blair Weaver says they received help from around the area.

“Called for backup, called for [Tennessee] Highway Patrol, surrounding counties for dog and for search crews, and they responded and he was found approximately 12:40,” Sheriff Weaver said.

Law enforcement and volunteers from across West Tennessee converged on the scene. Sheriff Weaver estimated around 200 people in total joined in the search.

Levi was found unharmed, walking with the family dog.

“When I got to him, he was wanting his mother, and he was talking about the helicopters in the air, so he was fine,” Weaver said.

“We appreciate everything everybody did to help find him, and he just come walking out the woods with his dog,” Pierson said.

Levi was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital as a precaution. His grandmother called WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News late Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that he had been released.

Officials added that he was found about 300 yards from his home.