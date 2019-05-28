UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old found safe in Chester County

UPDATE: A missing 2-year-old boy in Chester County has been found safe, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Department.

Details are limited at this time.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has a reporter on scene. Stay with us on air and online as more information becomes available.

Earlier story:

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews from multiple agencies are searching an area in rural Chester County for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The child went missing in the area of Sweet Lips Road and Rinks Lane just west of Enville, near the Chester County and McNairy County line, according to the Sweetlips Fire Department.

The boy was last seen wearing an orange shirt and white underwear, according to the fire department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms the Chester County Sheriff’s Office has asked them to help with the search.

