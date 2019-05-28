Group raises money for local nonprofits

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local group is raising money for a nonprofit organization.

A group called “100 Women Who Care” gathered at 731 Social, Monday night.

Each woman in the group donated 100 dollars and raised more than $10,000.

Three nonprofits gave presentations on their mission. The women then vote on a finalist for the total donation,

which went to The Hope Center.

“Anytime you’re chosen with a great group of other nonprofits and ministries in the county that operate, there’s a lot of really good ones, so I’m humbled by it because I know that there are many others probably more deserving than we are, but we are very thankful for it,” said Bruce Hussey, president and CEO of The Hope Center.

The two remaining nonprofits will have a chance again for the donation in August. This is the first year for this event and a quarterly event.