Health department to host immunization clinic this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents, your child has a chance to get a head start on their vaccinations for school.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will host a walk-in immunization clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. It does not require an appointment.

Students entering kindergarten must get the MMR vaccine, and students in high school need two meningitis booster shots.

Please bring your child’s shot record and insurance card.

Keep in mind, this is not a free walk-in clinic.

The health department will host immunization clinics again June 5 and June 12.