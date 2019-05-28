Hot And Humid…. Again

Weather Update: Tuesday, May 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another hot and humid day on the way. Most of the region never dropped out of the 70s this morning. Temperatures will once again climb through the 80s by noon and then around 90°F this afternoon. The heat index will still feel like 92-94. There is a slightly better chance of a few isolated storms this afternoon. As the primary ridge that has kept the Mid-South baking the last several days weakens. It will weaken enough by Thursday to allow a cold front to push in as a broad and strong trough moves form the Rockies into the Midwest through late week. This will usher in much less humid air and change the prevailing pattern through early next week. I’ll be back with forecast updates for Midday at 11:30 AM on ABC 7.

