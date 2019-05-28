Mugshots : Madison County : 05/24/19 – 05/28/19

1/51 William Stephenson Schedule IV drug violations, public intoxication

2/51 Andrew Parks Failure to appear

3/51 Anthony Blaylock Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/51 Antwon Watford Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/51 Ariel Willis Aggravated assault

6/51 Billy Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/51 Brandon Cheairs Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/51 Caleb Harris Failure to appear



9/51 Channing Hines Simple domestic assault

10/51 Christopher Barren Violation of probation

11/51 Christopher Rogers Simple domestic assault

12/51 Curtis Epperson Failure to appear



13/51 Dalton Scott Identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/51 Gregory Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/51 Irish Crisp Aggravated assault

16/51 Isaiah Greer Violation of probation



17/51 Jacob Rains DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

18/51 James Wade Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/51 James Johnson Violation of order of protection

20/51 Jeffrey Coble Criminal impersonation, habitual motor offender, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/51 Jonathan Robertson Theft under $999

22/51 Joseph Floyd Violation of probation

23/51 Joseph Whitaker Simple domestic assault

24/51 Jovan Gibson Disorderly conduct, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/51 Keihmondre Terrell Failure to appear

26/51 Lonnie Thompson Schedule VI drug violations

27/51 Marico Purdy Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/51 Mark Tooles Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/51 Maurcelia Blanchett Assault

30/51 Nathan Bryant Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

31/51 Pamela Taylor Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/51 Richard Stephenson Unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/51 Robert Wilkes Aggravated domestic assault

34/51 Roy Pugh Theft under $999

35/51 Royland Muse Violation of order of protection

36/51 Sammy Hight Assault, false imprisonment



37/51 Sarah Elrod-Ferrell Violation of community corrections

38/51 Sharell Garvins Failure to appear

39/51 Sharon Coleman Violation of probation

40/51 Shecarria Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/51 Tammy Wells Failure to appear

42/51 Taradise Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license

43/51 Taurus Godwin Violation of probation

44/51 Taylor Freeland Simple domestic assault, vandalism



45/51 Tiffany Wells Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections

46/51 Tonya Sarkozi Failure to appear, violation of probation

47/51 Ty Allen Violation of community corrections

48/51 Umar Abdul Malik Criminal simulation, forgery, evading arrest, failure to appear



49/51 Wanda Hartshaw Violation of probation

50/51 William Starks Public intoxication

51/51 Willie Sorrells Violation of community corrections







































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/28/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.