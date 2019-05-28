Mugshots : Madison County : 05/24/19 – 05/28/19 May 28, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/51William Stephenson Schedule IV drug violations, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/51Andrew Parks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/51Anthony Blaylock Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/51Antwon Watford Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/51Ariel Willis Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/51Billy Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/51Brandon Cheairs Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/51Caleb Harris Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/51Channing Hines Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/51Christopher Barren Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/51Christopher Rogers Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/51Curtis Epperson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/51Dalton Scott Identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/51Gregory Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/51Irish Crisp Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/51Isaiah Greer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/51Jacob Rains DUI, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 18/51James Wade Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/51James Johnson Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 20/51Jeffrey Coble Criminal impersonation, habitual motor offender, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/51Jonathan Robertson Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 22/51Joseph Floyd Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/51Joseph Whitaker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/51Jovan Gibson Disorderly conduct, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/51Keihmondre Terrell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/51Lonnie Thompson Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 27/51Marico Purdy Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/51Mark Tooles Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/51Maurcelia Blanchett Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/51Nathan Bryant Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 31/51Pamela Taylor Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/51Richard Stephenson Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 33/51Robert Wilkes Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/51Roy Pugh Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 35/51Royland Muse Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 36/51Sammy Hight Assault, false imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 37/51Sarah Elrod-Ferrell Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 38/51Sharell Garvins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/51Sharon Coleman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/51Shecarria Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/51Tammy Wells Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 42/51Taradise Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 43/51Taurus Godwin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/51Taylor Freeland Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 45/51Tiffany Wells Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 46/51Tonya Sarkozi Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 47/51Ty Allen Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 48/51Umar Abdul Malik Criminal simulation, forgery, evading arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 49/51Wanda Hartshaw Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 50/51William Starks Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 51/51Willie Sorrells Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/28/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore