1 injured in tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 40

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Madison County.

Madison County Fire Department officials say a tractor-trailer went off the roadway around 5:30 p.m. near the 89 mile marker on I-40 eastbound.

The driver of the truck was the only person injured in the crash. The driver has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Madison County Fire Department is on scene assisting in cleaning a minor diesel fuel spill.

The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.