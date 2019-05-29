Andrew Jackson Marathon raises over $50,000 for Carl Perkins Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse receives a generous donation.

Proceeds from the 2019 Andrew Jackson Marathon were presented Wednesday to the center and marked one of the biggest amounts ever raised for the organization.

The check for over $50,000 will help with services for the Carl Perkins Center such as caregiver programs and counseling for children.

“All of the money that we raised, which this year was $56,250 — that’s the largest amount that we have ever raised, which I think is tremendous — and every dollar goes to direct services for our children,” Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center President Pam Nash said.

Next year’s marathon is scheduled for April 4.