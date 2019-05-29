Animal rescue staff member shares heat safety tips for pet owners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The dog days of summer have already arrived across the Mid-south, and we have been feeling the heat. This also means that our pets feel it just as much.

“Heavy panting is usually your first sign,” said Wendy Pickett from animal rescue organization Saving the Animals Together, or STAT. “Dogs always heavy pant when they are playing and just trying to catch their breath.”

Pickett is a dog owner herself and knows what signs to look for when dealing with heat safety. Not all panting means you need to worry, but being under the sun too long can take its toll.

If you plan to have your dogs out for long periods of time, there are certain times during the day that are a lot better than others.

“If they are inside dogs, kind of keep their play time to morning hours when it’s cooler and evening hours,” Pickett said “If your dog is a runner and likes to play the hard-play games, really save those to the cooler hours of the day.”

Pickett says certain breeds are more prone to health issues.

“Breeds like pugs and bulldogs and stuff like that that have the mushed face and have a little more trouble breathing just regularly, they’re more apt to get overheated a lot quicker,” Pickett said.

It’s common for owners to trim their dogs fur so it won’t be too thick for them in the summer months, but even dogs can be prone to sunburns.

“Your dogs with the white fur will actually sunburn quicker, which is also another risk in the summer,” Pickett said.

If a surface is too hot for your feet, then it will be too hot for their toe pads.

If you ever run into a health concern for your pet, don’t hesitate to get them checked.

“If you’re in doubt, just take your dog to the vet and let them know what’s going on,” Pickett said.

Pickett says another obvious sign your dog might be dealing with overheating is if they seem like they are choking or foaming at the mouth. So, make sure to keep your pets hydrated by giving them a fresh bowl of water every few hours.