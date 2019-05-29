Chance for Thunderstorms Afternoon and Evening in Northwest Tennessee

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, May 29th

So far, it’s been quiet in West Tennessee today, and with sunny skies temperatures have reached the upper 80s and lower 90s again. We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms to move through northwest Tennessee later on in the day and we’re closely monitoring a marginal to slight (1 to 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather in that area.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will try to develop in West Tennessee throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening, but rain is likeliest in northwest Tennessee near the Mississippi River and the Tennessee-Kentucky State line. One or two strong thunderstorms is possible there with a potential for strong winds and hail. Temperautres will fall to the upper 60s by sunrise with a slight chance for rain overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Not everyone will get rain but those that do could encounter a downpour and possible also some localized incidents of strong winds and hail. Temperatures will only warm up to the middle 80s this afternoon. Rain will taper off tonight under mostly clear skies with temperatures expected to drop all the way to the lower and middle 60s! Enjoy a brief relief from the heat and humidity! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com