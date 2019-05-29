Children’s pajama recall information

Hundreds of children’s robes and pajama pants are being recalled. Aegean Apparel is recalling the products because the sleepwear fails to meet the flammability standard.

Both garments were sold in children’s sizes small through extra large and have “Kings n Queens by Aegean Apparel” on the label.

If you have one of these products, you are urged to take it away from children and contact Aegean Apparel for a full refund.

You can contact Aegean Apparel at 800-864-9403 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at contactus@aegeanapparel.com or by visiting www.aegeanapparel.com and clicking on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.