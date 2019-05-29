Crews recover body of second drowned swimmer in three days

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.– A teenager drowned Wednesday, marking the second drowning death in a West Tennessee lake this week.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible drowning at the Thousand Acre Recreational Lake around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“People were out there trying to go out there and get him, but the cops were saying, ‘don’t go out there,'” said Audry Hart.

Hart and her friends said they witnessed the drowning.

“He was under water for, like, 20 minutes before and ambulance or anybody got here,” Hart said.

Carroll County officials said an 18-year-old man drowned in the lake.

“He had a girlfriend, and he had his whole life in front of him and he passed away. His family and stuff were up here, and they were all crying,” witness Brianna Nichole said.

The drowning is believed to be accidental.

The teen has not been identified.