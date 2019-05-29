Early voting begins in runoff election for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to cast your vote in the Jackson mayoral runoff election.

Early voting in the runoff election started Wednesday, May 29, and will run through June 13.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the Madison County Agricultural Complex auditorium, located at 311 North Parkway in Jackson.

The runoff is between Scott Conger and Dr. Jerry Woods, the two candidates who received the most votes of the five who ran for mayor in the May 7 Jackson municipal election.

Election Results: See the complete results of the May 7 municipal election here.

Voters must be a resident of the city of Jackson to vote in this election. Residents may vote in the runoff even if they did not vote in the municipal election.

This is the first runoff election in the city of Jackson since 1971.