EMA identifies Beech Lake drowning victim

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Henderson County officials have identified the 18-year-old who died Monday afternoon at Beech Lake.

The Henderson County Emergency Management Agency has identified the teen as Renny Salazar, of Guatemala. Salazar was visiting family in the Jackson area while staying in the United States on a visitor visa.

Salazar was celebrating Memorial Day with his family at the lake.

Salazar’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to the Henderson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crews from the Henderson County Rescue Squad, West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery, and Lexington Fire Department responded to the swimming area of Beech Lake for the reported drowning.

EMA says the teenager had gone underwater and did not resurface. His body was recovered around 8:30 p.m. Monday.