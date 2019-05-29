Health Dept. preps for next school year with walk-in immunization clinics

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is already preparing for next school year.

“It’s the start of summer, people don’t want to think about going back to school yet,” health department public information officer Mallory Cooke said.

The health department is already looking toward the fall semester with their walk-in immunization clinics.

“We’d like to see a lot more people take advantage of this opportunity,” Cooke said.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, students could get any shots they need for the upcoming school year.

“We just encourage people to come in and get their shots now, get their vaccines now, so they’re not frazzled right before the start of school,” Cooke said.

If you have a student going into kindergarten, they need MMR, chicken pox, Tdap and polio vaccines.

Seventh graders need tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccines to go to school. The CDC also recommends getting the meningitis and Gardasil vaccines at that time.

High schoolers need a meningitis booster.

If you missed Wednesday’s clinic, you have two more chances. They’ll have one June 5 and again June 12. Both days you can walk in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get the shots.

Health officials want to remind you that these walk-in clinics aren’t free, so bring your shot records and insurance card.