Hundreds turn out for first day of early voting in Jackson mayoral runoff

JACKSON, Tenn. — “It’s just important because we don’t always have this opportunity,” early voter Becky May said.

Wednesday marks the first day of early voting in the runoff election of Jackson mayor.

“It’s the first runoff election that we’ve had since 1971, so it’s just incredibly important that city of Jackson residents participate in this election. If you’re a registered voter, I think you have a civic obligation,” Madison County election administrator Kim Buckley said.

Voters lined up to make their voice heard.

“We’ve lost 1.3 million Americans that fought to give us the right to vote, and my son is one of them. I’ve never missed an opportunity to vote, and never will,” said early voter Charles Roby.

Roby is a small business owner and wants to see Jackson grow.

Some came out because of the close results of the may election.

“It’s been a long time since it’s been something this close,” May said.

According to the Madison County Election Commission, 785 voters cast ballots Wednesday on the first day of early voting.

Early voting runs through June 13, and election day is June 18. So don’t worry, you still have plenty of time to vote.

Don’t forget to bring your photo ID to the poll.

Buckley says that only residents of Jackson who are registered to vote can participate in this election.