Lexington’s Melton signs with Jackson State

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington senior forward, Daunte Melton, decided today to trade his red for green, signing to continue his basketball career with Jackson State Community College.

Last season, Melton averaged a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds a game. He was also one of the top players in District 14 AA, selected to the All-District and All-District tournament team.