Mugshots : Madison County : 05/28/19 – 05/29/19 May 29, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Gina Ellison Stalking 2/12Andrew Ferguson Criminal trespass 3/12Alexis Toles Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency 4/12Byron Hammond Driving on revoked/suspended license 5/12Dylan McClure DUI 6/12Lorenzo Pearson Failure to appear 7/12Mario Wilson Criminal trespass 8/12Matthew Caudill Aggravated assault 9/12Michael Allen Jr. Aggravated assault 10/12Richard Bowen Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia 11/12Savalas McNeal Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest 12/12Timothy Cannon Vandalism The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/29/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.