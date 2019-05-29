Mugshots : Madison County : 05/28/19 – 05/29/19

1/12 Gina Ellison Stalking

2/12 Andrew Ferguson Criminal trespass

3/12 Alexis Toles Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency

4/12 Byron Hammond Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/12 Dylan McClure DUI

6/12 Lorenzo Pearson Failure to appear

7/12 Mario Wilson Criminal trespass

8/12 Matthew Caudill Aggravated assault



9/12 Michael Allen Jr. Aggravated assault

10/12 Richard Bowen Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/12 Savalas McNeal Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

12/12 Timothy Cannon Vandalism

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/29/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.