Severe Thunderstorm Watch Canceled

Weather Update: Wednesday, May 29 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been canceled. The line of storms that was moving in our direction has dissipated completely. The disturbance will still spread some cloud debris east across West Tennessee. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy this morning, before giving way to gradually more sunshine, especially south of I-40 this afternoon. in the mean time temps will slowly climb through the 80s, with heat index around 90°F. The main ridge is expected to weaken further today, so the line will move SE. There will be a pronounce boundary where the rain cooled air intersects with the warmer air to the south. This boundary may be used for more storms this afternoon. Some of the high resolution data suggests there could be a few supercells as well. best chance of running into one in West Tennessee will be in the Marginal to Slight Risk zone on the latest Day 1 Outlook from the SPC.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

