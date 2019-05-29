The second drowning in a week for West Tennessee

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–Yet another drowning for West Tennessee in the same week.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possibly drowning at the Thousand Acre Recreational Lake around 2, Wednesday afternoon.

“And people were out there trying to go out there and get him, but the cops were saying, ‘don’t go out there,” said Audry Hart.

Hart and her friends said they witnessed the drowning.

“He was under water for like, 20 minutes before and ambulance or anybody got here,” said Hart.

Carroll County authorities said an 18-year-old male drowned in the lake.

“And after we found out he didn’t survive, it was pretty, it was pretty deep,” said Brianna Nichole, an eyewitness.

“He’s 18, he had a girlfriend and he had his whole life in front of him and he passed away, his family and stuff was up here and they were all crying and all that,” said Nichole.

Carroll County authorities have not released the identity of the teen and they said the drowning was accidental.