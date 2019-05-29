USJ prepares to insert new turf football field

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over the summer months, USJ will be transforming their football field into an artificial turf surface.

With the help of generous donations and sponsors, the school was able to get the project rolling this year, with construction beginning next week.

The new turf field will not only benefit the football program, but will now allow other outdoor athletic programs, including soccer, baseball, and softball, the opportunity to host practices and even games on the field.

Construction for the project is scheduled to be complete by August 2nd.