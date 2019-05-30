Cooler And Less Humid To Start The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:33 p.m. – Thursday, May 30th

Becoming less humid and cooler overnight under mostly clear skies. Friday looks really good for outdoor activities as we get a big break from the humidity of the last several days.

Friday

A much more comfortable day ahead in the low 60’s to start with mostly sunny skies and highs around 81-83 degrees. The rest of the weekend looks mostly dry with a gradual return

to the humid weather by Sunday as well as a few early morning showers.

