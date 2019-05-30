EMA identifies Jackson man who drowned in Carroll Co. 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency management officials have released the identity of a man who drowned Wednesday in Carroll County.

Detravion Jarrett, 18, of Jackson drowned while swimming in Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake, according to the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake around 2 p.m. The drowning is believed to be accidental.

This is the second drowning death in a West Tennessee lake this week.