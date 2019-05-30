Highway 70 convenience center closing for construction

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has announced the convenience center on Highway 70 East will be closed for construction.

The closures will be from June 3 through June 5 for improvements, according to the Health Department. Those improvements include repaving and adding a concrete pad for a smoother transition for traffic.

The center is scheduled to be closed to the public all three days.

Residents can take their trash and recycling items to one of the county’s nine other convenience centers.

Other sites that accept household waste include the H.O. Forgy Convenience Center at 130 H.O. Forgy Drive and the Highway 45 South center at 3243 Highway 45 South.

For a full list of locations, visit the county’s list of convenience centers.

If you have any questions, call 731-423-3020.