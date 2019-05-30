Jackson-Madison County School Board announces interim superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday evening, the Jackson-Madison County School Board met to interview two candidates for an interim superintendent position.

The candidates, Dr. Jared Myracle and Ray Washington, are both employees in the school system and have worked closely with the school board and current superintendent Dr. Eric Jones, who announced back in April he would be resigning his position after two years.

During the interviews, each board member asked both men one question. Then, Myracle and Washington were allowed time for an closing statement.

In an 8-to-1 decision, the board announced their selection of Ray Washington as the school system’s interim superintendent.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Washington, “I went in there and said what I knew to be true and let the chips fall where they may.”

Washington currently serves the school system as the Chief Operations Officer.

Prior to accepting that position in 2017, Washington worked as a commercial banking relationship manager with Regions Bank.

Washington also served in the United States Marine Corps.

“We just got to get behind our students and our teachers and support them in a big way as we try to advance that image and the options and opportunities that we create for our students,” said Washington.

Even though he’s serving in a temporary position, Washington says he has no intention of only being a figurehead.

“We want to thrive through this time as the board looks at different options for a superintendent,” said Washington, “We’re not just going to be sitting still.”

School board chairman, Kevin Alexander says the board will meet on June 20 to vote on Washington’s contract. Washington will begin his duties as interim superintendent, effective July 1.