JMC School Board Budget Committee meets, discusses important issues

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County School Board’s Budget Committee met to discuss important issues.

In Thursday night’s meeting, members talked about renewing their janitorial contract.

Board members say it is up for renewal and they will discuss and vote on that in a special called meeting.

The budget committee also discussed the public-private contract that school board member James Johnson says will help build JCM and Madison.

“We talked about that in length and the possibility of getting grant funds in the next two to three months,” said Johnson.

The board did not talk about the budget’s two percent increase in Thursday night’s meeting. Johnson says that will be discussed in an upcoming special called meeting.