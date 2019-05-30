Lawnmower recall information

A lawnmower is being recalled due to a fire hazard. Excel Industries announced the recall for their zero-turn mower.

A wire tie underneath the seat could reportedly damage the fuel line in these mowers, causing a fire. The Fastrak and Big-Dog mowers are included in this recall.

If you have one of these mowers, you should stop using it and contact a dealer for a free repair.

You can contact Excel toll-free at 844-594-2448 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by visiting www.hustlerturf.com or www.bigdogmowers.com, depending on the brand of your mower, and clicking on “Product recall info” for more information.