Lexington couple forced to move after car crashes into home

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – It was last Friday night when the lives of Tom and Mary Mlinek changed forever.

“A car didn’t make that turn, and struck the house here. The impact was ungodly — they were flying,” Tom Mlinek said.

Tom and Mary had just started moving into the house the week before the crash. Luckily, neither the couple nor their pets were at home when it happened. But now, they have nowhere to go.

“The entire house is now classified as uninhabitable by the structural engineers,” Mlinek said.

Both Tom and Mary are retirees and handicapped. They say the landowner told them they needed to be completely out of the house by this weekend.

“But at this point in time, we have no other prospects as far as finding another place to live, and the time is way too short for us to do a thorough search,” Mlinek said.

The emotional toll is what hurts them the most.

“The emotion is almost unbearable,” said Mlinek, fighting back tears.

The couple says they’ve reached out to local churches, and they would like to stay in the community if they can.

“Everybody looks to us for help, and for the most part everybody helps us if and when we need it, and we’re a nice little community here,” Mlinek said.

If you would like to reach out to the couple and help, Tom Mlinek’s phone number is 731-614-6605.