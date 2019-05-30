Liberty Tech names new head boys basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Liberty Technology Magnet High School has named a new boys basketball coach for next season.

Aaron Woods is a graduate of North Side High School and former head girls basketball coach at Liberty. He also attended Bethel University and Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Woods led the Lady Crusaders to a Regional appearance during his time as coach, and doubled their number of wins each season, according to a news release from Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Prior to coaching at Liberty, Woods coached boys’ and girls’ athletics in Durant, Mississippi, where both teams went to the State Tournament.

Woods is a three-time winner of District Coach of the Year in Durant, Mississippi.