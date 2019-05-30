Liberty Tech names Woods as next boys basketball head coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today, Liberty Tech head girls basketball coach, Aaron Woods, confirmed that he will also be taking over responsibilities next season as the head boys basketball coach for the Crusaders.

Woods has only been at the helm at Liberty for two years, leading the Lady Crusaders to consistent improvement and also a region tournament appearance last season.

As of today, the plan is for Woods to coach both girls and boys at Liberty Tech next year.