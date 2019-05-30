Members meet for Jackson City Council Agenda Review

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson City Council’s Agenda Review Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss the agenda for next week’s council meeting. The main topic discussed was the possibility of Madison Academic Magnet High School locating to the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus.

The committee received an update on the funding, which involves an agreement between the school board, the county, and the city.

Councilman Randy Wallace says he expects the funding for the partnership to be approved.

“We’ve agreed that the city will pay for a third, the county will pay for a third, and the school department will pay for a third. If the project ends up not going through for some reason or another, which I think that it’s highly unlikely that it won’t go through,” says Wallace.

The committee also discussed a resolution relating to the capital budget and a contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The city council will meet Tuesday morning at 9 at Jackson City Hall.