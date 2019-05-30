Mugshots : Madison County : 05/29/19 – 05/30/19 May 30, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Cordarius Hurt Assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Alantae Peterson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14April Thomas Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Bertha McBroom Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Breunna Theus Assault, burglary, failure to comply, violation of probation, failure to appear, hit-and-run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Isaiah Day Firearm used in dangerous felony, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Lendon Burton Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Patrice Petty Aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Reginald Williams Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Rusty Wamble Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Shaiquanda Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Sincere Pitts Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Terrence Hardeman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Virginia Greer Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/30/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore