Mugshots : Madison County : 05/29/19 – 05/30/19

1/14 Cordarius Hurt Assault, simple domestic assault

2/14 Alantae Peterson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

3/14 April Thomas Aggravated assault

4/14 Bertha McBroom Simple domestic assault



5/14 Breunna Theus Assault, burglary, failure to comply, violation of probation, failure to appear, hit-and-run property damage

6/14 Isaiah Day Firearm used in dangerous felony, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations

7/14 Lendon Burton Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

8/14 Patrice Petty Aggravated assault, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/14 Reginald Williams Aggravated assault

10/14 Rusty Wamble Failure to appear

11/14 Shaiquanda Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/14 Sincere Pitts Theft under $999



13/14 Terrence Hardeman Violation of probation

14/14 Virginia Greer Violation of community corrections





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/30/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.