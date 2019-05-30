New summer camp provides program to teens at former JCM campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Still looking for a summer program for your teen? One Hub City group is launching a new summer camp to help parents and their children.

“There are camps across the city in various venues for the younger children, and then for the older children, 16 and above. But there was a gap there,” Secretary of Code Red Ministerial Coalition Lovell Hayes said.

To fill that gap, Code Red Ministerial Coalition, the city of Jackson and Lane College have a new summer program.

“It’ll be just like any other summer camp,” executive director of Jackson Recreation and Parks Tony Black said. “There will be various activities. We’ll have arts and crafts, dance and music. Also, we’ll have individuals coming in, talking about life skills.”

Hayes says they’re also hoping to address another issue — providing a camp parents can afford, while still being able to guarantee their children have something to do during summer break.

“This is the inaugural episode of this summer camp, and we’re certainly expecting and hoping that it will continue, because there is a great need,” Hayes said.

Registration for the camp started Tuesday, May 28. However, registration will remain open until the camp has 50 students enrolled.

To register your child for the camp, they must be between the ages of 13 and 15, and parents must bring their child’s birth certificate with them to register for camp.

Registration is at Westwood Community Center at 3 Westwood Gardens Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The camp will be held from June 17 to July 18 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Lane College’s East Campus, in the former Jackson Central-Merry High School east campus gym.

For questions or additional information, call the city of Jackson at 731-425-8382.