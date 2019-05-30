Nonprofits Agencies Committee meets again on funding for upcoming fiscal year

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Nonprofit Agencies Committee met once again, Thursday evening on the issue of funding for local agencies for the upcoming fiscal year.

This comes after last week’s announcement by the budget committee that agencies would have to cut their operating budgets by 12.5 percent.

Thursday, came a different announcement on funding for next year.

“We had taken $20,000 out of their budgets from last year, (it) was put back in so they received $160,000 for 21 agencies, that was divided up today (Thursday),” said Gary Deaton, chairman of Madison County Commission.

That move will still need final approval by the Madison County Commission. The new fiscal year begins July 1.