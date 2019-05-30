School board selects Ray Washington as interim superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board has selected Ray Washington to serve as interim superintendent.

Washington currently serves as the Jackson-Madison County School System’s chief operating officer. Washington has served in that position since July 2017.

Washington was selected against a second candidate, Jared Myracle, who also works for the school district.

His role is effective July 1.

The superintendent role will be open due to the resignation of Dr. Eric Jones. He announced his resignation April 12. His last day as superintendent will be June 30.

