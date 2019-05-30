University of Memphis Lambuth scholarship deadline extended

JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline for community college graduates to apply for the University of Memphis’ Community College Transfer Scholarship at the University of Memphis Lambuth has been extended to July 1.

The extension gives spring and summer graduates time to apply for the fall 2019 semester.

The scholarship is being awarded to transfer students who have their first associate’s degree from an accredited community college. Final transcripts and proof of degree are required. All applicants must have a minimum 3.25 cumulative transfer GPA.

The award is for $3,000 annually, or $1,500 a semester.

Graduates from Jackson State Community College are encouraged to apply.

For more information, follow the link here. To apply for the scholarship, follow this link.