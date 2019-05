McKENZIE, Tenn. — One West Tennessee city hosts the best barbecue cooks in the region for a competition.

“Smokin’ on the Square” is taking place in downtown McKenzie. The two-day barbecue competition involves five categories — chicken, pulled pork, ribs, sauce and pitmaster’s choice.

Each category has a first-, second- and third-place winner, with first-place winning $350.

The overall champion of the event wins $700.