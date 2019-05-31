‘Jammin’ for Jim & Julie’ event benefits local family

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jim Daniels suffered a traumatic brain injury from a dirt bike accident in 2018.

“It’s been almost a year now, and since then he’s suffered with a traumatic brain injury that is still keeping him in rehab right now,” said Rita McCaslin, an organizer of the “Jammin’ for Jim and Julie” event, said.

Jim has gone through multiple surgeries and traveled to many rehab facilities in hopes of regaining normalcy in his life.

“They have such a great need with Jim being out of work and her having to be with him. We wanted to do something to give back to her,” McCaslin said.

Now, friends are rallying behind them to help with the bills they’ve collected.

“We are having a wonderful day of music,” McCaslin said. “We’re going to have some catfish plates for sale, with all the fixings. We’ve got a silent auction of dessert items, so come on down and put some bids in on that.”

Several bands will perform, including Tyler Goodson, Paula Bridges McGill & The McGill Girls, and Julie’s own band, Juliet and the Romeos.

There’s no fee to get in.

“We are going to have a couple of donation bins set up for people to put money in, and hopefully you will enjoy it enough to do that,” McCaslin said.

Jim is at Henderson Health and Rehabilitation getting better every day.

The concert kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Campbell Street Church of Christ.